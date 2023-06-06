SEE THE VIDEO: Armed Man Arrested After Trespassing On Jewish Family’s Property In Deal, NJ





At around 3:30 pm on Sunday afternoon, Deal police officers were dispatched to a Jewish home in the area of Monmouth Drive and Ocean Ave after receiving reports of a male trespassing in a driveway of a private residence and looking into vehicles.

Officers were provided a description of the suspect and were able to locate and arrest an 18-year-old out of Asbury Park. He was found to be in possession of a knife during the arrest.

The suspect, who has not been named by police, was transported to Deal Police Headquarters for processing and charging. He was subsequently charged with one count each of trespassing, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Under bail reform guidelines, police had to release the suspect on a summons pending a court date.