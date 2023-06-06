Hagon HaRav Dov Landau Visits Boro Park, Kabolas Ponim Held, Visits Novaminsk, Meets With HaRav Elya Brudny {VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





Thousands gathered at multiple events in Boro Park on Monday, to greet Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau.

The elderly Slabodka Rosh Yeshiva is currently on his second visit to the United States.

Crowds gathered at Beth El to hear a Shiur from the Rosh Yeshiva, as well as a massive crowd at Yeshivas Novaminsk, where the Rosh Yeshiva delivered a Shiur.

The Rosh Yeshiva also visited Hagaon HaRav Meir Stern in Passaic, and was visited in Boro Park by Hagaon HaRav Elya Brudy

The Rosh Yeshiva is staying at the home of philanthropist Reb Shimon Glick in Monsey, and will be visiting Yeshivas in Brooklyn, Lakewood and around the Tri-State area this week.

KABOLAS PONIM:

VISIT FROM HARAV ELYA BRUDNY

VISIT TO NOVAMINSKER YESHIVA