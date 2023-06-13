NOT GUILTY: TRUMP ENTERS PLEA AFTER BEING PLACED UNDER ARREST: NO MUGSHOT, NO HANDCUFFS





Former President Trump pleaded not guilty at a Miami federal courthouse Tuesday to 37 federal felony counts related to his alleged refusal to hand over classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump made his first appearance in court for the case in Miami on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty. He was indicted last week on the 37 counts by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

The FBI seized 102 documents from Trump with classification markings in August.

Trump’s aide and co-defendant, Walt Nauta was also arrested, fingerprinted and processed.

The criminal charges in the Justice Department’s classified documents case escalates the legal jeopardy surrounding the 2024 GOP front-runner.

Trump is facing 37 felony counts, alleging he illegally retained national defense information and that he concealed documents in violation of witness-tampering laws in the Justice Department’s probe into the materials.

His close aide, Walt Nauta, was also charged in the indictment, unsealed Friday, which alleges the two men engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct the federal investigation. Nauta also will be appearing in court.

Trump left his Doral resort in his motorcade Tuesday along with Nauta, who was traveling in a separate vehicle. As he got in his vehicle, a bystander asked Trump how he was feeling. Trump said “great” and waved.

As former president Trump arrived at the Miami Federal Courthouse, a commotion broke out between law enforcement and a protestor dressed in a prison garb.

On his social media, Trump posted before heading to court that it was “ONE OF THE SADDEST DAYS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)