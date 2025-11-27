“MAFIA BOSS:” A-G Personally Blocked Transfer Of Ex-MAG Affair To Lahav 443

Attorney General Gali Baharav‑Miara personally prevented the transfer of information on the disgraced Military Advocate General affair involving Yifat Tomer‑Yerushalmi to Lahav 433.

According to i24News, on October 16, 2025, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir’s aide, Col. Alon Laniado, called Lahav 433 commander Asst. Commissioner Meni Binyamin and updated him about a sensitive and urgent investigation he wanted Lahav to handle.

The two scheduled a meeting for Sunday morning, during which Zamir was supposed to reveal the details of the affair to Binyamim—which he learned was the “Military Advocate General affair.”

On Sunday morning, Binyamin spoke by phone with the head of the Police Investigations and Intelligence Divison Boaz Balt. Binyamin told him he was on his way to meet Zamir about a sensitive matter.

Balt and his aide, Rinat Saban, then contacted Zamir’s aide, Laniado. But shortly afterward, Laniado called Binyamin and informed him the meeting was canceled.

According to i24, behind the scenes a conversation took place between Attorney General Baharav‑Miara and Zamir, during which she told him: “I am handling this investigation myself. Cancel the meeting with the Lahav 433 commander. Everything must go through me.”

Ten days later Balt called Binyamin and instructed him to attend a meeting at the Jerusalem District. Minutes later he added, “Come to this meeting with Deputy Commissioner Momi Meshulam.”

At that point Binyamin realized it was about accompanying an investigation but objected: “Why specifically Momi? Maybe he’s suitable, maybe not. But you won’t dictate to me which officer I take under me. He doesn’t have enough investigators; he runs a small unit.”

Balt replied, “Either you come with him—or I transfer the investigation elsewhere.”

Binyamin refused: “I don’t accept such orders,” he said. “I have no shortage of investigations. I don’t know what this is about. Goodbye.”

Following Binyamin’s refusal, and in coordination with the Attorney General, Balt decided to transfer the investigation to מַלְמָ”בּ, the Defense Ministry’s Security Authority. For unclear reasons, the director of the Security Authority even tried to conceal that his office was handling the affair.

The Israel Police said in response, “We do not comment on internal organizational conversations.”

Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal said, “What i24News described is an attempt by the Attorney General and the head of investigations to prevent the transfer of the investigation to an independent body, Lahav 433, and to keep it with loyal investigators or close units.”

“Now add to this that the same Attorney General is hastily investigating the very officer (Binyamin) with whom she clashed over the Military Advocate General affair, on suspicions that already do not look like the strongest in history.”

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said: “Maybe now the judges will wake up and understand what is really happening under their noses? Maybe now the Police Commissioner will stop closing his eyes and not allow the head of Investigations to whitewash the affair? And maybe finally someone will interrogate the Attorney General under caution and prevent her from accessing investigative materials and sensitive cases?”

“Her decision to block the referral to independent Lahav 433 is the decision of a mafia boss. And if there are judges who choose to cooperate with concealment and cover‑ups and do not allow the investigation to proceed legally, they too must be summoned for questioning. Israel cannot continue to be held hostage by the ‘rule of law gang.’ It is time to stop. Literally. Now!”

Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat said: “From the very beginning it was clear that the Attorney General was complicit, by act or omission, in the greatest legal crime in the history of the state. The Attorney General must go home together with the Military Advocate General; the sooner the better. We have no trust in her.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)