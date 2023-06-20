TERROR: 2 IDF Soldiers Wounded In West Bank Ramming Attack





Two Israeli soldiers were injured in a car-ramming attack in the northern West Bank on Monday evening. The attack occurred near the Palestinian village of Nazlet Zeid, where IDF troops were manning a checkpoint. The IDF reported that a Palestinian-owned car, which appeared suspicious, accelerated towards the soldiers.

“In response, the soldiers fired live ammunition,” the IDF said, noting that the suspects were struck. Rescuers Without Borders, an emergency service, confirmed that one of the soldiers received treatment for a sprained leg at the scene.

The second soldier, a 38-year-old, was transported by the Magen David Adom ambulance service to Hillel Yaffe hospital in Hadera for treatment of a shrapnel wound. The MDA reported that the soldier’s condition was listed as good.

According to the Palestinian Authority health ministry, two men from the car, who were shot at by Israeli troops, were taken to a hospital in Jenin. One of them was listed in critical condition.

The incident took place hours after a heavy gun battle occurred between Israeli troops and Palestinian terrorists in Jenin that also saw IDF helicopters bombing the town. Eight IDF soldiers were wounded during the clashes, including in an incident involving a roadside bomb detonated near an army vehicle. Five Palestinians lost their lives, and nearly 100 were injured in the confrontations.

