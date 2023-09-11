KEFIRAH: Shas Slams Netanyahu After He Claims Hashem “Has Not Always Protected Us”





Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu came under fire from chareidim after making a stunning statement, claiming that “Hakadosh Baruch Hu has not always protected us.”

Netanyahu made the comment while issuing a warning to Jews planning to go to Uman for Rosh Hashana.

“Israeli citizens who are traveling to Ukraine need to act responsibly regarding their trips at this time,” Netanyahu said.

“Hakadosh Baruch Hu has not always protected us, not in Europe nor Ukraine,” he added. “It must be understood that in the State of Israel, when missiles fall on us, citizens enter shelters and there is protection. There, there are no shelters and no protection.”

The Shas party issued a statement condemning Netanyahu’s remark.

“Hashem always protected the Jewish people during persecution, this is the reason that the Jewish nation is the only one which has miraculously survived for thousands of years,” the Shas party said. “Of course, the condition for divine providence is adherence to faith and observance.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)