Netanyahu To Israelis Traveling To Uman: “There’s No Shelters There, No Protection”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a message on Sunday in which he called on Israelis to avoid traveling to Uman.
As part of a discussion held at the weekly Cabinet meeting regarding Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush’s Uman plan, Netanyahu said that during his discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, Zelensy emphasized that there aren’t even enough shelters in Uman for local residents, all the more so for foreign tourists.
After the meeting, Netanyahu issued a message stating: “Israeli citizens who are traveling to Ukraine need to act responsibly regarding their trips at this time.”
“Hakadosh Baruch Hu has not always protected us, not in Europe nor Ukraine.”
“It must be understood that in the State of Israel, when missiles fall on us, citizens enter shelters and there is protection. There, there are no shelters and no protection.”
Netanyahu instructed Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to sharpen the ministry’s travel warning to Ukraine and detail the threats involved in traveling there.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
A. We should do kriya for hearing this
B. This statement will be his downfall.
Hashem yirachem, hashem yirachem.
I think what he is saying is what the Gemara teaches.
It is forbidden to go into a dangerous place and expect Hashems protection.
Ukraine is a war zone and no one should be going into a war zone, who’s not a soldier, thinking Hashem will protect them.
Stop being so quick to criticize him and others, and instead judge favorably, and do it for your sake, because it’s 6 days before Rosh Hashanah.
His statement is absolutely true. There is no guarantee of Hashem’s protection if we do not do the necessary hishtadlus of staying away from dangerous places.
and yemach shemo.
As if one is protected in Israel all the time, mark my words this guys got a curse on his head no-one should be jealous of.
start counting.
I haven’t read such an article containing so much Kfira in my entire life…
And you have the audacity to quote this.
Pure statement of כוחי ועוצם ידי
Are you going to start quoting the Pope and Prophet Mohammed too now, just because it’s news?
You are supposed to be a reliable source of news for the Frum World. How can I allow my kids to read this website with such articles. Hashem Yerachem
@doom777: Doubtless Mr. Netanyahu meant that there are no guarantees of continual physical protection and that is not only correct, but obvious. Were you paying attention when they leined the tochacha last Shabbos? And, are you aware that it is prohibited for a person to deliberately put himself in a dangerous situation and expect Hashem to surround him with a magic bubble that will keep him safe?
I hope that those who will travel to Uman no matter what anyone says will merit at least the protection of shomer psaim Hashem, but if anyone is chas vesholom harmed, damam b’roshom.
like typical kochi-v’etzem-yadi zionist hogs, this sickening creature is a total apikores, self proclaimed devout disciple of vladmir jabotinsky ym”sh.
It is about time that people wake up and realize that these filthy zionists are bite-size feeding idiotic chareidim who so naively think they “have him in their pocket”, when in reality this twisted SPIRITUAL Nazi has it out much much better than them.
Ym”sh.
I would’ve worded it differently.
Do no put yourself in a known matzav of sakana.
I’ve been saying this all along.
Hey, doom77, are you a holocaust denier? evidently, you don’t believe that six million Jews were slaughtered during the holocaust, evidently you are not aware of the Crusades or the inquisitions and forced expulsions, and hundreds of pogroms during a thousand years of Golus in Europe, where millions more were murdered.
Were those million protected? Of course not. Of course, we don’t know the reason why, and only HASHEM knows, but facts are facts Millions and Millions were murdered and had no protection against their murderers.
Why would anyone object to this statement is beyond me.
Bibi just said to be careful when going into a war zone, and don’t assume for sure that God would protect you because there are millions of examples where Jews were not protected.
Even HALACHA agrees with what Bibi said, According to halacha deliberately going into a war zone and putting yourself in danger, is considered suicide, to rationalize it with BITACHON is not an option.
Jerusalem Talmud, tractate Shabbat, chapter 2, law 6, page 19B:
Rab taught:
He who lives in a rickety [shaky] house, he makes the Angel of Death his creditor.
=================================
Babylonian Talmud, tractate Shabbat, page 32A:
Rabbi Yannai taught:
A person should never stand in a place of danger, and hope for a miracle, because a miracle might not happen. And if a miracle happens, it is subtracted from your [eternal accumulation] of good deeds (this also appears in Taanit, page 20B).
=================================
Babylonian Talmud, tractate Pesachim, page 8B, 10th line on page:
But Rabbi Elazar taught:
People sent to perform a religious duty will not suffer harm?
Where danger is found, it is different.
it says when HASHEM told SHMIEL HANAVI to go pick DAVID for a king he told HAHSEM “EICH EILICH VSHUMA SHUEEL VYHURGEINI” here HASHEM tells him to go and he is afraid. answers the RAN when schiche hezieke shane
Absolute right what Netanyahu says.
Ukraine should protect its citizens first, and Israel should not provide any kind of aid to people going into an active war zone!
If something happens over there, not one Dollar should be spent to rescue them!
It is not understandable what happened with these guys going to Uman. It has nothing to do with religion, maybe with stupidity……