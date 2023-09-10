Netanyahu To Israelis Traveling To Uman: “There’s No Shelters There, No Protection”





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a message on Sunday in which he called on Israelis to avoid traveling to Uman.

As part of a discussion held at the weekly Cabinet meeting regarding Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush’s Uman plan, Netanyahu said that during his discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, Zelensy emphasized that there aren’t even enough shelters in Uman for local residents, all the more so for foreign tourists.

After the meeting, Netanyahu issued a message stating: “Israeli citizens who are traveling to Ukraine need to act responsibly regarding their trips at this time.”

“Hakadosh Baruch Hu has not always protected us, not in Europe nor Ukraine.”

“It must be understood that in the State of Israel, when missiles fall on us, citizens enter shelters and there is protection. There, there are no shelters and no protection.”

Netanyahu instructed Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to sharpen the ministry’s travel warning to Ukraine and detail the threats involved in traveling there.

