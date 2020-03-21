TEHILLIM: Multiple Lakewood Residents Critical From Coronavirus





At least five Lakewood residents are in critical condition from coronavirus, YWN has learned. There are a few on respirators, and multiple other victims in the ICU in serious condition.

Please say Tehillim for Lakewood coronavirus patients:

Avrohom Levi ben Sara.

Avrohom Eliezer ben Toiba.

Additional names will be added when they become available to us.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.







