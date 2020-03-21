TEHILLIM: Multiple Lakewood Residents Critical From Coronavirus

At least five Lakewood residents are in critical condition from coronavirus, YWN has learned. There are a few on respirators, and multiple other victims in the ICU in serious condition.
Please say Tehillim for Lakewood coronavirus patients:
Avrohom Levi ben Sara.
Avrohom Eliezer ben Toiba.
Additional names will be added when they become available to us.
STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.
Hydroxychloroquine seems to work great according to Kiryas Joel Doctor to keep people out of the ICU.