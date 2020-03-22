Trump Orders Deployment Of National Guard To NY, CA, WA





President Donald Trump announced Sunday he has activated the National Guard in New York, California and Washington, the state’s hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump has already approved disaster declarations for New York and Washington and said the declaration for California should be approved soon.

The president announced that the missions will be federally funded but the governors of all three states “will be in command.”

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

President Trump said he has instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to supply:

Four federal medical stations with 1,000 beds for New York

Eight federal medical stations with 2,000 beds for California

Three federal medical stations and three smaller medical stations with 1,000 beds for Washington

Trump said the supplies should be in New York and California within the next 48 hours. He said two US Navy hospital ships will be activated, one on the West Coast and one on the East Coast.

After some discussion, the USNS Mercy will be sent to Los Angeles and not Washington state. The USNS Comfort is on the East Coast and will likely be sent to New York.

Supplies sent to New York as of March 19:

186,416 N95 respirators

444,000 O-78 surgical masks

84,560 face shields

68,944 surgical masks

352 coveralls

245,486 gloves

Supplies sent to Washington as of “about 3 days ago:”

369,000 N-95 respirators

575,406 surgical masks

63,788 face shields

107,850 surgical gowns

240,376 gloves

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







