Sudden Petira Of Reb Marvin Schick Z”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the sudden petira of Dr. Marvin (Meir) Schick Z"L. He was 85.

Dr Schick suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday afternoon at his home in Boro Park, and was Niftar shortly after.

His countless Zechusim are impossible to publish in this short article, and books can and will be written of his incredible life of Chesed and support of Mosdos Hatorah.

Reb Marvin was the longtime president of Yeshiva and Mesivta Rabbeinu Yaakov Yosef, and was the founder of the prestigious Edison Yeshiva, in Edison NJ.

He was incredibly close to Hagaon HaRav Aharon Kotler ZATZAL, the Rosh Yeshiva and founder of Beth Medrash Govoha in Lakewood, as well as many other Gedolei Yisroel, through his participation in Chinuch Atzmai and Zeirei Agudas Yisroel.

He leaves behind a Mishpacha of Torah and Chesed, most notably his son Reb Avi Schick the noted attorney and Askan from Flatbush.

A lengthy tribute to this pillar of torah and chesed will be published as soon as possible.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

