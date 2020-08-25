Morocco Refuses Normalization Of Ties With Israel





Moroccan Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani said that his country is not willing to normalize ties with Israel due to its violation of Palestinian rights, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

“We refuse any normalization with the Zionist entity because it will embolden it to continue breaching the rights of the Palestinian people,” Othmani told his Islamist PJD party.

El-Otmani’s remarks were made ahead of the visit of Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner to the Middle East, including Morocco, to advance diplomatic relations between Israel and other Arab states following the announcement of the UAE-Israel agreement.

Moroccan officials have stated that Kushner’s visit is only to discuss “bilateral relations and developments in the Middle East,” according to Morocco World News.

Israel and Morocco have maintained low-level ties since 1993, following the signing of the Oslo Accords, but relations soured following the outbreak of the second intifada in 2000.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








