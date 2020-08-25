A project of Kupat Ha’ir A cry from a Kalah a Yesomah





PLEASE HELP A כלה WHO IS A יתומה!

The כלה is an orphan from a father (who passed away a 3 years ago at a young age of 58) who is due to get married in a this coming Thursday! ז אלול and has not yet bought anything for her wedding day.

She comes from a family of 8 children. The rift is huge and the bride cries all day “Where will my help come from”?

Compassionate dear brothers and sisters, please help this bride in preparation for her wedding day.

It is impossible to stand aside and see the tears of the bride and her whole family.

The bride promises that she will בלי נדר to pray on the day of her חופה, for anyone to help her prepare for her big day.

Hashem promises אם אתם מרחמים על שלי. אף אני ארחם על שלכם “if you have mercy on mine. I too will take pity on yours ”

Fund can be mailed to American Friends of Kupat Ha’ir

Fund #6427

4415 14th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11219

1-888-587-2842







