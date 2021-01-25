Police Say NYPD Officer Shoots, Wounds Suspected Car Thief

A New York City police officer shot and wounded a passenger in a stolen car after the driver reversed the car into a police van, authorities said Monday.

The confrontation happened at around 10 p.m. Sunday in Queens after two men stole a car that had been left with the keys in the ignition, Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said.

Police tracked the stolen car using the owner’s cellphone, which had been left inside, Holmes said at a briefing early Monday. When officers got out of their vehicle and approached the stolen car, the driver reversed into the police van, Holmes said.

One of the officers fired and struck the 28-year-old passenger in the chest, Holmes said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, she said.

The car’s 21-year-old driver was arrested, police said. Charges against him and the other suspected car thief were pending.

Two officers were taken to a hospital for evaluation, Holmes said. The officers’ and suspects’ names were not immediately released.

