Construction Worker Dies After Fall From Building Roof In Brooklyn

A construction worker died Thursday after falling from the roof of a two-story building, city officials said, the third fatal incident involving a construction worker in just over a week.

The Department of Buildings said the worker fell 40 feet at the site on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, where a demolition project is underway.

The worker was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the department is investigating.

On Saturday, a worker in Queens fell to his death from a scaffold at a building under construction.

On May 19, a worker was killed and a second worker injured in an elevator fall at a building renovation in the Bronx.

In a statement, Commissioner Melanie La Rocca said the deaths were “tragic, senseless – and even worse, entirely avoidable” and said, “This is a sobering reminder that as our city gets back to work that the industry must do more to keep workers safe. Anything less is wholly unacceptable.”

