Dirshu Together with Rav Chaim Kanievsky’s Siach Emunah Organization Announces New Kinyan Sheviis Program

The event marking the official launch of Dirshu’s Kinyan Sheviis program at Rav Chaim’s home was attended by numerous Gedolei Yisroel who joined Rav Chaim in encouraging the program. They included HaGaon HaRav Sariel Rosenberg, shlita, Av Beis Din of Rav Nissim Karelitz’s Beis Din and Rav of the Ramat David neighborhood of Bnei Brak, HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Eliezer Stern, shlita, Av Beis Din of Shaarei Hoarah and Rav of Western Bnei Brak, HaGaon HaRav Issamar Gerboz, shlita, a Rosh Yeshiva at Yeshiva Orchos Torah, HaGaon HaRav Boruch Dov Diskin, shlita, a Rosh Yeshiva at Yeshiva Orchos Torah and numerous others.

The ten-month program combines the learning of Mishnayos Maseches Sheviis with the commentaries of Rabbeinu Shimshon, the Rambam, and the Rambam in hilchos shemittaand yovel. Participants in the program will then learn Rav Chaim’s sefer Derech Emunah on hilchos sheviis, which is akin to a Mishnah Berurah on the laws of sheviis. There will be ten monthly tests covering virtually all the halachos of sheviis.

Rav Chaim Kanievsky wrote a detailed letter on 26 Sivan of this year, where he specified the tremendous benefits of the program. He writes:

“It is well known that keeping the laws of sheviis brings the geulah closer and saves us from all tzaros. Maran, the Chazon Ish, zt”l, writes that when one actually observes the halachos, he merits these things but the only way to properly observe these halachos are by learning them well. The Gemara at the end of the first perek of Kiddushin tells us that learning brings to actually keeping these halachos in a practical way. Even those who do not own fields are considered as if they fulfilled the mitzvah when they learn the halachos.

“There are many instances in the Gemara [where we see] that in order to urge talmidim to properly learn the amoraim tested their talmidim on what they learned… The Dirshu organization has merited to encourage and urge talmidei chachomim through their testing programs. Now, in advance of the upcoming shemittayear, they are strengthening themselves in this even more. I have therefore joined with them [in this endeavor.] May we be zocheto the geulah sheleima bimheira b’yameinu amein.

Chaim Kanievsky