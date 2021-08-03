Airline Starts New York-To-Boston Seaplane Flights

Travelers between New York and Boston tired of the time-consuming hassles of crowded airports and commercial airline flights now have a more convenient, albeit pricey, alternative.

Tailwind Air on Tuesday started direct nonstop seaplane service between Manhattan and Boston Harbor.

The flights on eight-passenger aircraft between the New York Skyport on the East River and a floating dock in Boston Harbor take about 75 minutes. In Boston, a water taxi shuttles clients on a seven-minute trip to the South Boston waterfront.

“Our service combines the accessibility of the train with the speed of a flight,” CEO and Tailwind founder Alan Ram said in a statement.

Although the seaplanes can cut total travel times up to 60%, flights start at $395 one way, which includes a standard-sized rolling bag up to 20 pounds. The service is also dog friendly.

The owners also point out that in a time of COVID-19, their service cuts down on the number of person-to-person interactions unavoidable in large airports and on commercial jets.

Tailwind uses a fleet of Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibians.

The service currently offers four Boston-to-New York and four New York-to-Boston flights per day through November.

(AP)