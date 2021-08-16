BDE: Father Of 6, Head Of Chevra Kadisha In Perm, Russia, Is Niftar From COVID

The Jewish community in Perm in western Russia is in mourning after the petira of Reb Baruch Kavnovasky, z’l, from complications of the coronavirus at the age of 50.

Reb Kavnovasky, who is an engineer by profession, became close to Yiddishkeit 20 years ago through the Rav of Perm, Rav Zalman Deitsch, and he ultimately became the Rav’s right-hand man.

“After Reb Boruch became frum, he toiled over Torah and avoda and began to deliver shiurim himself to Jews in the area,” Rav Deitsch said. “At the same time, he became a mashgiach kashrus and at times would travel 10 hours away to check factories.”

Reb Kanovasky was responsible for the chevra kadisha in Perm, which has a population of about 10,000 Jews, and would perform taharos at any time and in any weather.

The niftar left behind a wife and six children, including a son who is celebrating his bar mitzvah after Sukkos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)