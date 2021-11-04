Hagaon HaRav Shaul Alter Continues Historic Trip To America, To Visit Monsey, Lakewood On Thursday [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The Gerrer Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon Rav Shaul Alter, is continuing his historic, whirlwind visit to the United States, visiting various rabbanim and mosdos, and meeting with numerous chasidim eager to be in his presence.

Rav Shaul on Tuesday visited Yeshiva Yagdil Torah, the flagship Gerrer yeshiva in Borough Park, where he delivered a shiur and spoke to the yeshiva’s younger talmidim, followed by visits to the elder of the admorim, the Rachmastrivka Rebbe.

The Rosh Yeshiva also held meetings with the Bobov-45, Bobov-48, and Kossover Rebbes, and attended a massive kabolas panim event in Borough Park, attended by well over 1,000 people.

On Wednesday morning, Rav Shaul Alter met with numerous Borough Park askanim, baalei tzedakah, and local business owners, who pledged significant sums of money to his mosdos, followed by a meeting with Harav Moshe Wolfson and then a shiur at the Aleksander yeshiva in Borough Park. He was also Menachem Avel Hagaon HaRav Avrohom Schorr, who is sitting Shiva for his brother.

The Gerrer Rosh Yeshiva is scheduled to be in Monsey on Thursday, where he will be delivering a shiur in Forshay, and meeting with local philanthropists at the home of R’ Louis Scheiner.

Rav Shaul will then be brought by helicopter to Lakewood where he will be delivering a shiur for the public at 10:45 PM at Yeshiva Orchos Chaim, 410 Oberlin Avenue S. Many roshei yeshiva are expected to join the Gerrer Rosh Yeshiva at Orchos Chaim, including Harav Malkiel Kotler, rosh yeshivas Bais Medrash Govoha.

A private fundraiser at the Lakewood home of R’ Elimelech Tabak is also scheduled to be held for Rav Shaul’s mosdos, where numerous local philanthropists are to meet with the Rosh Yeshiva.

Rav Shaul will then return to Borough Park for Shabbos, where massive crowds are expected to join him for an uplifting shabbos filled with shiurim, hashkafa and hadracha from the venerated Rosh Yeshiva.

Additionally, the Rosh Yeshiva opened a Mesivta in Boro Park at the beginning of this year, and visited the Yeshiva on Wednesday, where he spoke with each Bochur individually.

The Gerrer Rosh Yeshiva will remain in the United States until Tuesday, when he is scheduled to fly back to Eretz Yisroel, as he continues being marbitz and machzik Torah to the thousands of his mosdos’ talmidim.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)