Jewish Man Attacked by Anti-Semitic Thugs in Crown Heights

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating after a group of black men hurled insults and punched a 25-year-old Jewish man in Crown Heights.

According to police, the Jewish man was standing in front of 711 Empire Boulevard when he was approached by a group of males who hurled anti-Jewish slurs, with one of the perps striking him in the head with his hand, breaking his glasses.

Fortunately, the victim did not suffer any serious injuries, but the perps did manage to get away before Shomrim and the NYPD could get to the location.

Crown Heights Hatzolah also responded to the scene, but the victim did not require any serious medical intervention.

If you have any information which can assist the investigation, please call 911 and the Crown Heights Shomirm 24 hour emergency hotline at 718-774-3333.

On 11/11/21, at approx. 8:10 PM, front of 711 Empire Blvd, Brooklyn, a male, 25, was approached by a group of individuals that made anti-Jewish remarks and one struck the victim in the head with their hand. No injuries were reported. Info? DM us or @NYPDTips or ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/uowmBTf7P9 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) November 15, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)