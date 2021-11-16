WHO ARE YOU AGAIN? Kamala Harris Snubbed by White House at Infrastructure Bill Signing [VIDEO]

Vice President Kamala Harris, already reportedly at odds with President Biden over her perception that she’s being sidelined by the administration, was the victim of a major snub – or possibly flub – at Monday’s infrastructure bill signing on the White House lawn.

As Harris went up to the podium to deliver what was, without a doubt, the most brilliant political speech in recent memory, the White House announcer skipped over her, instead instructing attendees to union political activist Heather Kurtenbach.

“In a moment,” Harris quipped, before exploding in cackles befitting a hyena.

Even if the incident were a flub, which it likely was, it serves as quite the metaphor for the dysfunction the vice president’s office – and the White House as a whole – has been grappling with.

