CROWN HEIGHTS: Jewish Man Fights Off Attempted Gun-Point Mugging; Shomrim And NYPD Respond

A young Jewish man was the victim of an apparent attempted robbery Tuesday morning on Montgomery between Kingston and Albany in Crown Heights, when three black males approached the victim and brandished a gun.

According to YWN sources, no words were exchanged between the aggressors and their victim, likely because the victim began fighting back before they could make their demands.

Surveillance footage provided to YWN of the incident shows the Jewish boy wearing a hoodie and backpack as the three black males exit a Honda vehicle and approach him.

The victim walked past the perps and, after running up to the victim, one of the males tapped him and displayed a firearm.

The boy instinctively began fighting back, scaring off the trio, who went back to the vehicle and drove off.

Crown Heights Shomrim and the NYPD arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and are now searching for the suspects.

As per the NYPD, the license plate does not match the car that was used in the incident, thus complicating search efforts.

The victim was thankfully not injured in the incident.

Shomrim are currently searching the streets for additional security-camera footage to be able to assist the NYPD with their investigation.

If you have any information which can assist the investigation, please call 911 and the Crown Heights Shomirm 24 hour emergency hotline at 718-774-3333.

