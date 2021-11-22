Israel Thwarts Major Terror Attacks In Jerusalem, Arrests 50 Hamas Members

Israeli security forces uncovered a large Hamas cell that was in the advanced stages of the preparation of major terror attacks against Israelis in a number of places in Jerusalem and Yehudah and Shomron, the Shin Bet announced on Monday afternoon.

The operation to uncover the cell has been taking place for the last several weeks, during which over 50 Hamas terrorists have been arrested and a large number of weapons was seized, including enough material to make at least four suicide explosive belts.

The Shin Bet said that the cell was led from afar by Zacharia Najib, a Hamas terrorist who was one of the kidnappers of IDF soldier Nachshon Wachsman, hy’d, and was released from Israeli prison as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange in 2011. He was exiled to Turkey, which he uses as his base to continue his Hamas activities.

Saleh al-Arouri, the founding commander of Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas military wing, served as the cell’s local leader, raising substantial funds for the cell and offering a $1 million prize if the members successfully kidnapped an Israeli Jew.

Al-Arouri is wanted by the US and is the subject of a $5,000,000 bounty by the Rewards for Justice Program.

IDF also publishes footage of troops operating in the West Bank in recent months, during the arrest of the Hamas cell's members. pic.twitter.com/2VwZBT2pwp — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 22, 2021

Below are photos of the operation released by the IDF and Shin Bet.

The following two photos are of the detonation of the explosives seized by the Israeli security forces.

