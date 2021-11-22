WATCH: Dangerous Party Animals Shut Down Kosciuszko Bridge, Eric Adams Vows to Go After Them

NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams came down hard on a group of partiers who danced and performed car stunts on the Kosciuszko Bridge, and vowed to go after similar offenders.

“Incidents like this damage our brand as a city, disrespect New Yorkers and endanger visitors and residents alike,” Adams said.

“All those who participated in this reckless behavior must be found and held responsible to the full extent of the law. We will not be a city of chaos.”

Footage posted to social media shows the partiers dancing on the bridge and cars performing “donuts” – spinning in tight circles – on the bridge, effectively shutting it down.

No suspect have been arrested over the incident, but the NYPD says it is “aware” of the videos.

Incidents like this damage our brand as a city, disrespect New Yorkers and endanger visitors and residents alike. All those who participated in this reckless behavior must be found and held responsible to the full extent of the law. We will not be a city of chaos. https://t.co/5XjRTlAqGs — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 21, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)