NO SURPRISE: CNN Anchor Was in Touch with Actor Who Fabricated Racist Attack

A prominent CNN anchor was in contact with Jussie Smollett, the black actor who allegedly fabricated a story about being attacked by hooded white men in Chicago last year, it was revealed at his trial.

Jussie Smollett, who starred on a popular TV show, allegedly hired people to carry out an attack in which they beat him and placed a noose around his neck. He then lied about what happened to Chicago Police, and is now on trial for it.

On Monday, Smollett testified in court that he had correspondence with CNN’s Don Lemon in the early days of the police investigation into the “attack.”

Lemon has declined to comment on the nature of those correspondences.

Fox anchor Todd Pirro said he isn’t sure if what Lemon did was legal or not, “but again this would go back to the whole CNN journalistic questions, should we be helping the people cover overtly like CNN does seemingly with Chris Cuomo and now Don Lemon?”

