CHILDISH: De Blasio Imposing Mandates on Private Businesses to Stick It to Mayor-elect Adams

Why did NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio suddenly impose a Covid-19 vaccine mandate on private businesses? To stick a finger in the eye of Mayor-elect Eric Adams, insiders told the NY Post.

The mandate, which applies to more than 184,000 NYC businesses will take effect on December 27th, just four days before de Blasio leaves the mayoral mansion.

“I think for the outgoing mayor to announce something like this knowing that the implementation and enforcement would entirely be the responsibility of the next mayor is a real big (expletive removed) you,” an Adams surrogate told the New York Post.

Adams has been noncommittal about enforcing the new mandate, saying that he will evaluate it once he becomes mayor, in consultation with “science, efficacy and the advice of health professionals.”

Several business leaders who serve on Adams’ transition team have come out strongly opposed to the mandate, arguing that “the mayor’s private business mandates means more pain for the city’s economy.”

If he ultimately disagrees with de Blasio’s mandate, Adams could easily overturn it, his surrogate told the Post.

I think anything the outgoing mayor tries to implement at the 11th hour is really on the table. This won’t be some long-standing policy that would need to be reserved,” the Adams representative said.

