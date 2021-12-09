BEGGING: White House Asking News Outlets for Positive Coverage

Amid its cratering popularity with Americans, the White House has resorted to practically begging news outlets to report positively on Biden’s policy moves.

According to reports, top White House officials – presumably including President Biden – are “not happy” with how the administration is being portrayed in the media, particularly with regard to supply chain and economic issues.

To counter this negative coverage, White House officials have been briefing newsrooms in an attempt to have media outlets push White House talking points about the unfolding disasters.

Predictably, CNN’s Brian Stelter has publicly approved of the Biden administration’s frustration with the media’s coverage, saying they are “absolutely right” to have grievances with the media.

The White House’s push for positive media coverage is buttressed by a ridiculous article published in the Washington Post which claimed to prove that the media’s coverage of Biden is more negative than the coverage received by former President Trump.

The attempts to get Biden better media coverage has been received by mockery and scorn online.

“Biden’s policies are so popular that he’s begging the MSM to do a better job at lying about it,” one person wrote on Twitter.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)