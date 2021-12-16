US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides Visits Rav Chaim Kanievsky and Rav Gershon Edelstein

Recently installed US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides visited Bnei Brak on Thursday to meet with several of the gedolei hador, including HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and HaRav Gershon Edelstein.

Upon his arrival to Bnei Brak, Nides visited the city’s municipal building where he discussed local issues and learned about the city in a meeting with Mayor Avraham Rubinstein.

Nides then visited Rav Chaim Kanievsky and Rav Gershon Edelstein at their homes, joined by chareidi MKs Yitzchak Pindros and Meir Porush, as well as Rabbi Aharon David Davis, director of Agudas Yisroel’s external relations department.

In his approximately 20-minute meeting with Rav Gershon Edelstein, Ambassador Nides discussed the importance of the US-Israel alliance, as well as the needs of Jews across the globe, among other matters.

The ambassador’s visit to Bnei Brak concluded with a tour of the Kama-Tech high-tech complex, which is led by chareidi Moshe Friedman.

