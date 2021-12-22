Muslim “Chosson” Interviews Again with Zev Brenner, Blasts YWN, Says He Has Jewish Soul [VIDEO & AUDIO]

The lying Muslim “chosson” who married an unwitting frum Jewish girl after claiming that he was ethnically Jewish, spoke to radio host Zev Brenner for a second time since his devious scheme was exposed, reiterating that he believes he has a “Jewish soul” and that he wants to convert.

Elya Hawila, the Lebanon-born Muslim who lied to a Chabad in Texas, rabbanim in Brooklyn and Lakewood, and a poor Jewish girl who he convinced to marry him, told Brenner that he knows he was wrong, is not the victim in this tragic incident, but just wants another chance to become Jewish.

Hawila went on to complain that he has gotten so much negative attention in Jewish media, particularly on YWN, and insisted that his only goal is to become Jewish.

“I want to be a Jew. I really want to convert. I have a Jewish soul,” he said.

He added that he keeps Shabbos fully but turns on a light so as not to transgress the commandment that Jews may not keep Shabbos.

