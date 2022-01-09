TEHILLIM: HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein Contracts COVID-19

HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein has tested positive for COVID, an announcement from the elderly Rosh Yeshivah’s household stated on Sunday morning.

The Rosh Yeshivah, 98, was tested for COVID after experiencing a rise in his temperature.

HaRav Edelstein had just received the fourth vaccine dose on Thursday.

The diagnosis has sent shockwaves throughout the Torah world as the Rosh Yeshivah has been extremely cautious with health regulations throughout the pandemic, always receiving visitors and delivering shiurim behind a plastic divider. The Rosh Yeshivah also has been makpid that everyone in his household and his visitors always wear masks.

The Rosh Yeshivah is being supervised by doctors in his home.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah of HaGaon HaRav Yerachmiel Gershon Ben Miriam l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)