HILLARY AGAIN? Dem Operatives Think Clinton Should Run Again in 2024

A “perfect storm” is brewing in the Democratic Party which could provide an opening for failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to mount another bid for the White House, two Democratic operatives say.

In an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal, Doug Schoen and Andrew Stein write that the Democrat Party is grappling with a “leadership vacuum” caused by the confluence of low approval ratings for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as questions over Biden’s advancing age.

They therefore say that Hillary Clinton is “in an advantageous position to become the 2024 Democratic nominee.”

“She is an experienced national figure who is younger than Mr. Biden and can offer a different approach from the disorganized and unpopular one the party is currently taking,” the pair wrote.

“If Democrats lose control of Congress in 2022, Mrs. Clinton can use the party’s loss as a basis to run for president again, enabling her to claim the title of ‘change candidate’.”

Clinton has already been involved in upcoming elections, advising Democrats ahead of the November midterms in which they are widely expected to take a pummeling.

The Democratic operatives conclude: “If Democrats want a fighting chance at winning the presidency in 2024, Mrs. Clinton is likely their best option.”

Conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly said on Tuesday that he believes Hillary Clinton wants a rematch with Donald Trump in 2024.

“Hillary Clinton wants the nomination. She knows the Biden administration is falling apart, which is why you’re seeing her surface right now,” O’Reilly said in an interview. “So it could be a replay. But voters make up their own mind.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)