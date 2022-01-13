HILLARY AGAIN? Dem Operatives Think Clinton Should Run Again in 2024

A “perfect storm” is brewing in the Democratic Party which could provide an opening for failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to mount another bid for the White House, two Democratic operatives say.
In an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal, Doug Schoen and Andrew Stein write that the Democrat Party is grappling with a “leadership vacuum” caused by the confluence of low approval ratings for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as questions over Biden’s advancing age.
They therefore say that Hillary Clinton is “in an advantageous position to become the 2024 Democratic nominee.”
“She is an experienced national figure who is younger than Mr. Biden and can offer a different approach from the disorganized and unpopular one the party is currently taking,” the pair wrote.
“If Democrats lose control of Congress in 2022, Mrs. Clinton can use the party’s loss as a basis to run for president again, enabling her to claim the title of ‘change candidate’.”
Clinton has already been involved in upcoming elections, advising Democrats ahead of the November midterms in which they are widely expected to take a pummeling.
The Democratic operatives conclude: “If Democrats want a fighting chance at winning the presidency in 2024, Mrs. Clinton is likely their best option.”
Conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly said on Tuesday that he believes Hillary Clinton wants a rematch with Donald Trump in 2024.
“Hillary Clinton wants the nomination. She knows the Biden administration is falling apart, which is why you’re seeing her surface right now,” O’Reilly said in an interview. “So it could be a replay. But voters make up their own mind.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
1. As a life-long registered Democrat who never liked Hilary Clinton, she is an utterly unacceptable candidate to me.
2. I am not sure who these Democratic Party operatives are, but there is a Democrat named Andrew Stein (changed from, I think, Finkelstein), who is a a worse loser than Hilary. He spent a bazillion dollars on a New York City mayoral candidacy about 40 years ago, and he has not been seen or heard from since then.
3. As for any Democrats or others (e.g., Bill O’Liely), I would suspect that they are working against the interests of the Democratic party and their supporters.
Boomers rule. A world brought to ruin by leftovers from the 20th century (also note that Russia and China are also led by boomers).
The “greatest generation” led the US until 1993. They brought the Cold War to a happy conclusion (destruction of the Soviet Union, without blowing anything up, such as the world in particular). They left the world economy on a strong footing. The left an environment in which civil rights was universally agreed on and respected.
And then the boomers took over, and don’t seem to know when to quit.
DONALD TRUMP WOULD BE THRILLED!
I don’t understand how American politics work. How can Hilary run if Biden is the president? Doesn’t he get first dibs to run again?
I don’t know how to cackle like Hillary via typing
I think this time around, she would turn around to the stalker (you know the putz I’m speaking about) and just punch his lights out. I would kvell !