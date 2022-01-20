Police Shoot And Kill Armed Man At San Francisco Airport

Police shot and killed an armed man who was causing a disturbance at a train station near the San Francisco airport Thursday after he allegedly ignored their orders and continued advancing toward them, an airport spokesman said.

Spokesman Doug Yakel said in a statement that the officers responded to reports of an armed person at the Bay Area Rapid Transit station near the airport’s international terminal and confirmed the man had two guns.

He said officers tried to de-escalate the situation but the man continued to demonstrate “threatening behavior,” and even though officers tried to neutralize the man with “non-lethal measures,” he kept advancing toward the officers.

It is not clear what kind of guns the man had or whether he was threatening others before police arrived. The San Francisco Police Department declined to comment on its officers shooting the man, instead referring all questions to airport officials.

Another person was treated for a minor injury and released, Yakel said.

BART service to SFO was temporarily suspended and passengers were routed around the affected area.

Yakel said airport operations were not affected.

