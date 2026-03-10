Israeli General Urges Public to Follow Shelter Orders After Iranian Cluster Munitions Kill Person

An Israeli military commander urged citizens to strictly follow emergency shelter instructions after Iranian cluster munitions struck several locations in central Israel, killing one person and seriously injuring two others.

Speaking from the site of one of the impacts, Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper, head of the IDF Home Front Command, said the attacks demonstrated both the destructive power of the weapons and the lifesaving importance of Israel’s civil defense system.

Cluster munitions from Iranian ballistic missiles reportedly struck six separate locations across central Israel, according to officials. First responders said all of the casualties occurred outside bomb shelters, underscoring the danger posed to civilians caught in the open during missile strikes.

Standing inside an apartment that had been hit by one of the missile’s submunitions, Klapper praised Israelis for their resilience but warned that the threat remains serious.

“I want to express appreciation to the citizens of the State of Israel for the steadfastness and resilience you are demonstrating,” he said.

“This apartment was hit by a cluster bomb. I know the scope of the launches is somewhat lower, and it may be that the amount of sirens are a bit higher, but this apartment illustrates that a cluster bomb also causes enormous damage.”

Despite the significant destruction inside the residence, no one in the family was injured. Klapper said that was because the occupants followed official guidance and moved immediately to shelter when warning sirens sounded.

“Therefore, from here I call on the citizens of Israel to continue to stand with resilience and courage, to follow the Home Front Command’s instructions — they save lives,” he said.

The homeowner, Amir Shahar, echoed the message, crediting the military’s emergency guidelines with protecting his family during the attack.

“My son and my granddaughters ran to the neighborhood shelter,” Shahar said. “The apartment will be rebuilt, the home will recover, but no one was hurt, and I am full of appreciation for the response of the authorities.”

