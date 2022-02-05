10 People, Including Firefighter, Injured In Bronx Fire

Ten people were injured Saturday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx.

Firefighters said the blaze started on the third floor of a six-story building and spread to two additional floors.

One firefighter was among the injured. Seven people were taken to a hospital.

None of the injuries were life threatening.

Officials were still investigating the cause of the fire.

Last month, a malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire in a high-rise Bronx apartment building, killing 17 people.

