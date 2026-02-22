“I Was Sure I Was About To Die”: Chevron Hills Farm Owner Attacked By Arab Mob

A grave incident occurred in the Chevron Hills area on Friday when a Jewish farm owner was violently attacked by Arabs from the village of Bani Na’im.

The incident—which appeared to be a planned ambush in the farm’s grazing areas—began when the Arabs arrived and tried to drive away the farm’s shepherd. The shepherd alerted the farm owner, Tzur Natan Durani, who rushed to the scene while reporting the incident to security forces.

When Durani arrived at the area, the Arabs initially feigned an interest in a discussion, but only moments later, more Arabs snuck behind Durani and violently attacked, throwing him to the ground.

As he was being beaten, Durani attempted to draw his personal handgun for self-defense, but the Arabs snatched the gun from him and pointed it at him.

Just then, the IDF soldiers arrived at the scene, and the Arabs threw the gun on the ground.

At the end of the incident, the IDF arrested five of the Arabs, and they were transferred to the police for questioning.

“We must treat this incident as a full-fledged terror attack,” Durani said on Sunday. “They came with a clear goal—to carry out a terror act. There were moments I was sure I was about to die. Baruch Hashem, the IDF stopped most of the rioters who attacked me, but this is not a one-off event but a new peak in terror against shepherds in Yehuda and Shomron that has seen a worrying surge in recent weeks.”

“This terror ultimately has one goal—to cause us to retreat and abandon the area. It won’t happen. Already on Shabbat, we went out to graze in the same area to send a clear message: no terror will break us, and the more you try to harm and attack us, we will only expand b’ezrat Hashem and return our territorial lands to Jewish hands.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)