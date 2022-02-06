TRUMP VS PENCE – THE FIGHT IS ON! Trump Fires Back at Pence for Rejecting His Claims [SEE THE VIDEO]

Hours after former vice president Mike Pence publicly rejected Donald Trump’s claim that he could have unilaterally overturned the 2020 presidential election, Trump fired back.

“Just saw Mike Pence’s statement on the fact that he had no right to do anything with respect to the Electoral Vote Count, other than being an automatic conveyor belt for the Old Crow Mitch McConnell to get Biden elected President as quickly as possible,” Trump wrote in a statement.

Trump said that if “obvious signs of voter fraud or irregularities exist” then Pence would have the authority to refuse to certify the election – a claim that holds no legal water.

On Friday, Pence said in a speech that Trump was “wrong” that he could have rejected the election results and sent them back to state legislatures.

“I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence said. “Frankly there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

