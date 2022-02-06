IT DOESN’T STOP: NYPD Officer in Stable Condition After Being Shot – 7th OFFICER THIS YEAR

A NYPD officer was shot in the foot on Saturday, and is now hospitalized in stable condition.

A spokesman for the NYPD said the shooting occurred in Harlem near W. 126th Street and Broadway at around 5:30 pm.

NBC reports that law enforcement is now searching for three suspects in connection with the shooting.

The shooting marks the seventh police-involved shooting in the past 36 days, and comes as crimes spike in New York City and numerous other major US cities.

President Joe Biden visited the Big Apple on Thursday to meet with Mayor Eric Adams and discuss how the federal government can help lower the surge of gun violence in NYC and across the nation.

Watch as NYPD executives provide an update to the off-duty NYPD Police Officer shot in Manhattan. https://t.co/efiXK7PhXE — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 6, 2022

