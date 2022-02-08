NEW STUDY: Most U.S. Jews Identify As Democratic, Most orthodox Jews Are Conservative Republican

A study conducted by Pew Research finds that US Jews tend to tilt towards strongly liberal ideologies and overwhelmingly support the Democratic Party, though Orthodox Jews are solidly conservative and Republican.

Overall, 71% of US Jews identified as liberal and supportive of the Democratic Party, while 26% said they are conservative and support the Republican Party. However, among Orthodox Jews, 75% said they are conservative, 20% said they are liberal, and 3% said they are somewhere in the middle.

Younger Jewish adults are much more likely to identify as Orthodox than older Jews, the study also found.

Among Jews ages 18 to 29, 17% identify as Orthodox, compared to just 3% who are 65 and older. Additionally, 11% of US Jewish adults under the age of 30 identify as ultra-Orthodox, compared with just 1% of Jews 65 and older.

About 4 in 10 Jewish adults under 30 identify as either Reform (29%) or Conservative (8%) compared to 7 in 10 Jews 65 and older who identify as either Reform or Conservative, showing that the Reform and Conservative movements are rapidly losing young followers.

Sadly, the study also found that 27% of US Jewish adults do not identify with Judaism.

“They consider themselves to be Jewish ethnically, culturally or by family background and have a Jewish parent or were raised Jewish, but they answer a question about their current religion by describing themselves as atheist, agnostic, or “nothing in particular” rather than as Jewish,” Pew’s report says.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)