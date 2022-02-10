Israel Police Claim Only 3 Phones Were Hacked, Bennett Orders Probe

Israeli Public Security Minister Omer Barlev stated on Tuesday evening that the results of an internal probe in the shocking allegations against Israel Police shows that they only used Pegasus spyware on three of 26 people’s phones listed in the Calacalist report on Monday, and court warrants were obtained for all three cases, Channel 12 News reported.

Furthermore, the police were only successful in breaking into one of the phones.

However, Bar-Lev did not clarify if other spyware apart from Pegasus were used by the police.

The statement was publicized after a meeting was held regarding the allegations with the participation of Bar-Lev, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and newly-sworn-in Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Following the meeting, the PMO’s office stated that the prime minister is establishing an investigative team, headed by Deputy Attorney-General Amit Merari. Officials from the Shin Bet and Mossad will be part of the investigative committee, which will examine whether the phones of the other 23 people named by the report were actually targeted.

However, many public figures, including four members of Bennett’s coalition, are calling for a state commission of inquiry: Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, and Bar-Lev, as well as most members of the opposition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)