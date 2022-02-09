Israel’s First Female Attorney-General Enters Office

Israel’s first female Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara entered office on Tuesday after government ministers unanimously confirmed her appointment on Monday.

Baharav-Miara, 62, replaced former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit, who ended his six-year term last week.

Baharav Miara, 62, has worked as a lawyer in the private sector for the past six years but previously worked for over 30 years in the Justice Ministry, heading the Tel Aviv Civil Division.

Her appointment was backed by Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett over the two other candidates nominated by a search committee: Defense Ministry legal adviser Itai Ofir and Roi Scheindorf, the deputy attorney general for international law.

Some criticized Sa’ar for his support of Baharav-Miara as she is relatively unknown and lacks experience in criminal law.

At her inauguration ceremony, Baharav-Miara addressed the public outrage following shocking reports of the illegal use of spy software by Israel Police against private citizens, saying that she intends to place the issue of public trust in the legal system as her highest priority.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)