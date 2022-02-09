Jerusalem, Israel – US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides visits Aish HaTorah in the Old City today including a private meeting with Rosh Yeshiva Rav Yitzchak Berkovits, shlita, and Aish CEO Rabbi Steven Burg.

The Rosh Yeshiva and Rabbi Burg explained Aish’s work with Jews around the world and shared AishVision 2030, the strategic plan to engage 3 million Jews in learning Jewish wisdom over the next 10 years. The Ambassador asked about Aish’s students, its various programs, and global reach.

The Ambassador’s first visit also included a brief talk with Aish Educational Director Rav Eitiel Goldwicht from Aish’s spectacular rooftop. Rabbi Goldwicht gave the Ambassador the background and context to the Aish World Center, and the sanctity of Jerusalem and the Western Wall to the Jewish people.

Ambassador Nides was gifted with a photo taken from the Aish rooftop during the recent snowfall in Jerusalem, and a kippah which he wore to make a brief stop to pray at the kotel before leaving the Old City. Plans for future visits were already discussed.

US Embassy spokesperson Kristin Stewart thanked Aish for making Ambassador Nides’ first visit a success. “Your steadfast educational efforts, along with hosting thousands of American students over the years keeps US-Israel ties strong for future generations, “ said Stewart. “Today was the first of more great visits to come!”

Photo credit: Todd Rosenblatt