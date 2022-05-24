KIDDUSH HASHEM: Lakewood Hatzolah Member Comes to Rescue of Seizure-Stricken Woman on Flight

A Central Jersey (Lakewood) Hatzolah member from Jackson is being hailed a hero after coming to the assistance of a seizure-stricken passenger aboard a flight.

On a packed flight from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Newark, a passenger was suddenly struck by three consecutive violent seizures as the plane prepared for departure.

Amid the commotion, Central Jersey Hatzolah’s Yosef Reiner sprang into action. He rushed to the patient’s assistance, working to stabilize her for more than half an hour as the pilots attempted to get back to a gate.

Once the plane was able to return to its gate, local paramedics were brought onboard and transported the patient to the hospital.

(Credit: Smokey Joe on LinkedIn)