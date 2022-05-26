FIGHT FOR CHINUCH: Gedolim Call For Yom Tefillah for ALL Schools This Monday

As you know, we have been engaged in a monumental effort to protect the purity of our chinuch and overturn the proposed regulations of the New York State Education Department. Hishtadlus is necessary, but above all, אין לנו על מי להישען אלא על אבינו שבשמים.

The tefillos of our talmidim and talmidos are most potent in a time of עת צרה ליעקב, in a time of עת לעשות לה’ הפרו תורתך.

Therefore, at the behest of the זקני ראשי ישיבה of the Vaad Roshei Yeshiva of Torah Umesorah – HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky שליט”א, Rosh HaYeshiva of Philadelphia; HaRav Aharon Feldman שליט”א, Rosh HaYeshiva of Ner Yisroel; and the Yosheiv Rosh of the Vaad, HaRav Hillel David שליט”א – Torah Umesorah is calling for all talmidim and talmidos of Yeshivos and Bais Yaakovs, in all locations, to say Tehillim on Monday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan, Yom Kippur Kattan, so that we may bring through the unique strength of their tefillos.

Each school should make their own arrangements to have their students say a few perakim of Tehillim together on Monday (May 30). May our tefillos at this crucial time be הכבוד כסא לפני נתקבל.

Rabbi Dovid Nojowitz

National Director

Whomever has not yet signed the petition to New York State, please take a minute to do so:

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP – IT TAKES JUST ONE MINUTE!