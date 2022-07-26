Jared Kusher Battled Cancer While Serving as Senior Adviser to President Trump

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a senior adviser to the president, battled thyroid cancer while serving in the White House, according to an excerpt from his upcoming book.

Kushner, who is now 41, learned that he likely had cancer in October 2019 during trade talks with China, but didn’t tell anyone in the upper echelons of the White House, including Trump. Those who were made aware included his wife, Ivanka, and his close personal aides Avi Berkowitz and Cassidy Luna.

“As this high-wire act of trade talks with the Chinese progressed, I had to confront an unexpected and frightening personal problem,” Kushner writes in his book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir. Eventually, doctors concluded that he should undergo surgery to have the tumor removed.

“The day before the surgery, Trump called me into the Oval Office and motioned for his team to close the door. ‘Are you nervous about the surgery?’ he asked. Kushner was stunned and asked how Trump knew about his diagnosis.

“‘I’m the president,'” Trump said. “I know everything. I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well. You’ll be just fine. Don’t worry about anything with work. We have everything covered here.”

The surgery was successful, though it required a large part of Kushner’s thyroid to be removed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)