ZONKED OR SICK?: Vladimir Putin Falls Asleep During Meeting

Thought the speculation about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health was over? Think ago.

New video from a meeting attended by the Russian leader created a flurry of new speculation about Putin’s health, after he appeared to fall asleep smack in middle the discussions.

Putin’s sleepiness came on during a meeting about Russia’s tourism sector and after he flew seven time zones to participate in the meeting in the city of Vladivostok, which sits right on the edge of Russia’s border with Manchuria and North Korea.

“Even before the flight to Kamchatka, President of Russia Vladimir Putin had worsening problems with his kidneys, swelling of his face appeared, [and] ‘bags’ under his eyes clearly appeared,” an independent anti-Putin Russian news outlet claimed.

“Despite the use of drugs, there was no clear improvement,” the outlet continued. “Upon arrival in Kamchatka, Putin complained to doctors about fatigue and shortness of breath.”

Despite the speculation, both Russian and Western officials say they’re not aware of anything being wrong with Putin, including CIA Director William Burns.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)