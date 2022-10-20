HUGE: Judge Halts New York’s Ban on Firearms in Shuls

A judge has issued a temporary restraining order against New York State’s law banning firearms from shuls and other houses of worship.

Eight days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s “proper cause” requirement for concealed carry as unconstitutional, the state passed new laws barring concealed carry holders from many areas, including houses of worship.

On October 13th, two pastors filed a lawsuit against the law banning firearms from houses of worship, saying they “wish to exercise their fundamental, individual right to bear arms in public for self-defense by carrying concealed firearms on church property in case of confrontation to both themselves and their congregants.”

New York argued in court that the plaintiffs lacked standing to file such a lawsuit against the state, but the judge wasn’t buying it.

District Court Judge John L. Sinatra wrote in his ruling that “[t]he right to self-defense is no less important and no less recognized at these places.” He ordered New York to immediately cease enforcing its law until the plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction is decided upon.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)