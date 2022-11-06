HE’S COMING BACK: Donald Trump Set to Announce 2024 Run on Nov. 14

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to announce his entry into the 2024 presidential race on November 14th, giving him a massive head-start against potential GOP rivals and making it more politically difficult for the federal Justice Department to prosecute him.

The November 14th announcement is expected to be followed by a multi-day series of political events featuring multiple Trump allies, including Senator Marco Rubio of Florida.

With Republicans expected to be propelled back into power in the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate on Election Day, Trump is likely to take credit for the GOP’s victories and use them to convince voters that he is the right man to lead the Republican Party in 2024 and beyond.

In a Thursday rally in Iowa, Trump said: In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again… Get ready that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.”

And, in preparation for his run, Trump is already attacking potential Republican challengers for the nomination, including one who is fighting for reelection in Tuesday’s midterms.

At a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania, Trump put up pictures of polls showing him with a large lead in the 2024 GOP primary race, and unveiled his first nickname for Ron DeSantis, who is expected to be his top challenger for the nomination – Ron De-“Sanctimonious.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)