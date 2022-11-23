NEIS GADOL: Dozens Of Chareidim Spared Seconds Before 2nd Bomb At Tzomet Ramot

Shortly after a bomb exploded at a bus stop at the main entrance to Jerusalem on Wednesday morning at about 7 a.m., another blast occurred at Tzomet Ramot, another entrance to Jerusalem, at about 7:30 a.m.

As many YWN readers are aware, Tzomet Ramot is located in a Chareidi area, and on any given morning, is teeming with commuters, especially Bais Yaakov high school girls.

B’Chasdei Hashem, an incredible neis occurred as minutes before the bomb exploded, dozens of people, mainly Chareidim were waiting at the stop. But then several buses “happened” to show up and the bus stop quickly emptied.

All the people pictured below were at the bus stop minutes before the explosion:

Instead of dozens of people severely injured or worse, a bus sustained the brunt of the explosion, as can be seen in the video below:

Three people were lightly injured by shrapnel and additional people who witnessed the explosion suffered from shock.

The driver of the No. 67 Egged bus told media outlets: “I picked up passengers from the bus stop and the minute I began driving, we heard an explosion. People began screaming, some went into hysterics.”

The public is asked to daven for a critically injured yeshivah bochur – a refuah sheleimah l’ Elchanan ben Livnat, as well as for a seriously injured man of about 60 – Chaim Nochum ben Feiga Rivka b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

מזמור ו’

לַמְנַצֵּחַ בִּנְגִינוֹת עַל הַשְּׁמִינִית, מִזְמוֹר לְדָוִד.

יְיָ אַל בְּאַפְּךָ תוֹכִיחֵנִי, וְאַל בַּחֲמָתְךָ תְיַסְּרֵנִי. חָנֵּנִי יְיָ, כִּי אֻמְלַל אָנִי רְפָאֵנִי יְיָ כִּי נִבְהֲלוּ עֲצָמָי. וְנַפְשִׁי נִבְהֲלָה מְאֹד, וְאַתָּה יְיָ, עַד מָתָי. שׁוּבָה יְיָ, חַלְּצָה נַפְשִׁי, הוֹשִׁיעֵנִי לְמַעַן חַסְדֶּךָ. כִּי אֵין בַּמָּוֶת זִכְרֶךָ, בִּשְׁאוֹל מִי יוֹדֶה לָּךְ. יָגַעְתִּי בְּאַנְחָתִי, אַשְׂחֶה בְכָל לַיְלָה מִטָּתִי בְּדִמְעָתִי, עַרְשִׂי אַמְסֶה. עָשְׁשָׁה מִכַּעַס עֵינִי, עָתְקָה, בְּכָל צוֹרְרָי. סוּרוּ מִמֶּנִּי כָּל פֹּעֲלֵי אָוֶן, כִּי שָׁמַע יְיָ קוֹל בִּכְיִי. שָׁמַע יְיָ תְּחִנָּתִי, יְיָ תְּפִלָּתִי יִקָּח. יֵבֹשׁוּ וְיִבָּהֲלוּ מְאֹד כָּל אֹיְבָי, יָשֻׁבוּ יֵבֹשׁוּ רָגַע.

מזמור כ’

לַמְנַצֵּחַ מִזְמוֹר לְדָוִד. יַעַנְךָ יְיָ בְּיוֹם צָרָה, יְשַׂגֶּבְךָ שֵׁם אֱלֹהֵי יַעֲקֹב. יִשְׁלַח עֶזְרְךָ מִקֹּדֶשׁ, וּמִצִּיּוֹן יִסְעָדֶךָּ. יִזְכֹּר כָּל מִנְחֹתֶיךָ, וְעוֹלָתְךָ יְדַשְּׁנֶה סֶלָה.

יִתֶּן לְךָ כִלְבָבֶךָ, וְכָל עֲצָתְךָ יְמַלֵּא. נְרַנְּנָה בִּישׁוּעָתֶךָ, וּבְשֵׁם אֱלֹהֵינוּ נִדְגֹּל, יְמַלֵּא יְיָ כָּל מִשְׁאֲלוֹתֶיךָ. עַתָּה יָדַעְתִּי, כִּי הוֹשִׁיעַ יְיָ מְשִׁיחוֹ, יַעֲנֵהוּ מִשְּׁמֵי קָדְשׁוֹ, בִּגְבֻרוֹת יֵשַׁע יְמִינוֹ. אֵלֶּה בָרֶכֶב, וְאֵלֶּה בַסּוּסִים, וַאֲנַחְנוּ בְּשֵׁם יְיָ אֱלֹהֵינוּ נַזְכִּיר. הֵמָּה כָּרְעוּ וְנָפָלוּ, וַאֲנַחְנוּ קַמְנוּ וַנִּתְעוֹדָד. יְיָ הוֹשִׁיעָה, הַמֶּלֶךְ יַעֲנֵנוּ בְיוֹם קָרְאֵנוּ.