Rep. Lawler Amendment Would Protect Yeshivas From Government Restrictions





An amendment to the Parents Bill of Rights being advanced by Republicans in the House of Representatives was proposed by Congressman Mike Lawler, whose district covers Rockland County, in order to make it clear that non-public elementary and secondary schools would not be subject to any requirements under the bill.

In a speech on Thursday, Lawler discussed New York Governor Kathy Hochul and her administration’s efforts to impose requirements on private schools in his district. He also mentioned that his constituents have contacted his office to express their concerns that the state is trying to force them to change the way they educate their own children.

“A key provision of this new state regulation was actually thrown out in court today,” Lawler noted in his speech. “Parents choose to send their children to the school they feel best suits their needs and beliefs. It is not the role of any government to dictate to parents and children what they should believe and practice, and in my district it certainly is a concern held by many parents.”

A “Sense of Congress” clause also proposed by Lawler reads: “It is the sense of Congress that local educational agencies do not have the authority to exercise any direction, supervision, or control over the curriculum or program of instruction of non-public elementary or secondary schools.”

