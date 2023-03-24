Rep. Lawler Amendment Would Protect Yeshivas From Government Restrictions

An amendment to the Parents Bill of Rights being advanced by Republicans in the House of Representatives was proposed by Congressman Mike Lawler, whose district covers Rockland County, in order to make it clear that non-public elementary and secondary schools would not be subject to any requirements under the bill.
In a speech on Thursday, Lawler discussed New York Governor Kathy Hochul and her administration’s efforts to impose requirements on private schools in his district. He also mentioned that his constituents have contacted his office to express their concerns that the state is trying to force them to change the way they educate their own children.
“A key provision of this new state regulation was actually thrown out in court today,” Lawler noted in his speech. “Parents choose to send their children to the school they feel best suits their needs and beliefs. It is not the role of any government to dictate to parents and children what they should believe and practice, and in my district it certainly is a concern held by many parents.”
A “Sense of Congress” clause also proposed by Lawler reads: “It is the sense of Congress that local educational agencies do not have the authority to exercise any direction, supervision, or control over the curriculum or program of instruction of non-public elementary or secondary schools.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Mike Lawler has shown that he is committed to the orthodox community
The parents should make a deal with the Government, ‘my son should never be entitled to food stamps and we parents shouldn’t be forced to obtain a decent education for him’.
1. But would it exempt students from compulsory education requirements – the yeshiva can be left unmolested but the students can still be required to get a government approved education with values and ideology determined by the state.
2. Since when does the Constitution give the Federal government control over local schools?
3. If push comes to shove, a state is under no requirement to exempt politically incorrect institutions from taxes or to allow them to accept charitable contributions.
As usual, Republicans take the side of the Jews whereas the Democrats oppose the Jews.
What about thanking the sacrificing independents who were fighting this even before Agudah members got involved ?
But as usual they’re marginalized, If not denigrated
Some examples:Rabbi N Leiter,
Rabbi J D Homnick,Rabbi A Gordimer,Rabbi Y Levin,Mr.Y Teleky