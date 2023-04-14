BRUTAL: Trump Attacks “Slovenly, Lethargic Coward, Stone Cold Loser, Globalist RINO” Bill Barr

Donald Trump went on a tear against former Attorney General Bill Barr, who he called a “spokesman” for Fox News and the Wall Street Journal – both of which Trump used to love but now hate.
“So many legal scholars & pundits have viewed my lawsuit against lying, convicted felon, Michael Cohen, a disbarred lawyer, as being meritorious – a very good one,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Some have stated, “It’s about time!'”
“Slovenly, Lethargic Coward, Bill Barr, who didn’t have the “guts” to fight election fraud, & more, because he was afraid he was going to be impeached by the Radical Left Lunatics – The Democrats – disagrees. Barr is a Globalist RINO spokesman for Fox & the WSJ. He is a Stone Cold LOSER!”
Trump was responding to a recent Barr interview in which he said that the former president “dug himself a hole” regarding Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations, particularly the one probing his retention of classified documents.
“When it first came out that he had the documents, a lot of people sort of immediately ran and said, why didn’t the government seek him, talk to him about it? Why didn’t the government subpoena it? Why did they have the raid and so forth — or the search?” Barr told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins.
“And it turns out, as I suggested, that they jawboned him for a year-and-a-half. They did subpoena him. And I think the real question there is not whether he kept the documents and had them in Mar-a-Lago, so much as, once this was raised with him, and it was clear that he was being asked to return the documents as the government’s property, that games were played for quite a long time. And I think that that exposes him.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
We have a Hungarian saying, megmondjak az igazat betorik a fejet. When one says the truth, his head will be smashed in.
We are guests in America. This is what Reb Yaakov Kamentsky
זכר צדיק לברכה
said.
I do not think that it is a smart idea to repeat the word “rino”. Why should we say that word????
Which ever animal said that word, that is his problem.
Are we looking for new enemies????
Donald Trump demands unconditional loyalty meaning one can’t speak the truth if Trump has an alternative truth which means a lie. Why doesn’t Trump name the legal scholars who think the case has merit? It’s going to be laughed out of court if it even gets that far.
Trump seems to be acting as if he is finally realizing he has no chance of being elected in 2024, so he’s “getting a word edgewise” and will then drop out. If he was serious about running in 2024, he would avoid saying anything to alienate votes inclined to vote Republican, which he is clearly not doing. I suspect he’ll announce his retirement from public life before the primaries, and support candidates who have been respectful towards him.
Insulting a large part of the Republican party would give him a place in history along with Alf Landon, Barry Goldwater, or Walter Mondale, and would “verify” the official outcome of 2020 by reelecting Biden by a landslide – and this alone will convince Trump to quit.
And akuperma, will likely turn away many loyal Republicans. He’s really alienating a lot of people!
Yawn. Barr served Trump well and faithfully. Now he no longer works for Trump and is free to express his honest opinions, which are reasonable, moderate, and measured. Trump is his usual self; bombastic, narcissistic, childish, and nasty. He’s always been like that. What did his supporters used to tell us? “You have to take him seriously but not literally”. That’s good advice.
Avraham, we are NOT guests in the USA. We are equal partners in this country together with all other US citizens. We were not “invited” to come here, as we were by the Poles and the Ottomans. We participated in this nation’s founding, and from its very beginning it has acknowledged us as equal citizens. The fact that our only true home is Eretz Yisrael doesn’t change that. This may not be our permanent abode, but it’s at least our second home, like a summer bungalow or a pied a terre.
Sounds like an accurate description of himself actually, just left out the disgusting immortality and lying.
Obviously Donald Trump (if he’s right) showed very poor judgment appointing such a person as attorney general. So what makes him think we could trust him he won’t make the same mistakes again. Time to move on from the Donald. Thank you for your service Mr President and please support Ron DeSantis 2024!