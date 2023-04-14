BRUTAL: Trump Attacks “Slovenly, Lethargic Coward, Stone Cold Loser, Globalist RINO” Bill Barr





Donald Trump went on a tear against former Attorney General Bill Barr, who he called a “spokesman” for Fox News and the Wall Street Journal – both of which Trump used to love but now hate.

“So many legal scholars & pundits have viewed my lawsuit against lying, convicted felon, Michael Cohen, a disbarred lawyer, as being meritorious – a very good one,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Some have stated, “It’s about time!'”

“Slovenly, Lethargic Coward, Bill Barr, who didn’t have the “guts” to fight election fraud, & more, because he was afraid he was going to be impeached by the Radical Left Lunatics – The Democrats – disagrees. Barr is a Globalist RINO spokesman for Fox & the WSJ. He is a Stone Cold LOSER!”

Trump was responding to a recent Barr interview in which he said that the former president “dug himself a hole” regarding Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations, particularly the one probing his retention of classified documents.

“When it first came out that he had the documents, a lot of people sort of immediately ran and said, why didn’t the government seek him, talk to him about it? Why didn’t the government subpoena it? Why did they have the raid and so forth — or the search?” Barr told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins.

“And it turns out, as I suggested, that they jawboned him for a year-and-a-half. They did subpoena him. And I think the real question there is not whether he kept the documents and had them in Mar-a-Lago, so much as, once this was raised with him, and it was clear that he was being asked to return the documents as the government’s property, that games were played for quite a long time. And I think that that exposes him.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)