Man Smashes Car Windows In Crown Heights, Gets Arrested After NYPD, Shomrim Manhunt





Crown Heights Shomrim received a call for assistance at Albany and Carroll Street early Thursday morning over a suspect who was using a bat to smash in the windows of multiple vehicles.

Shomrim quickly responded to the scene, but the suspect was already gone. As volunteers canvassed the area, the NYPD was called in, who utilized Shomrim’s network of security cameras to see what had happened and get a better description of the perp.

The suspect was caught later Thursday afternoon after a community member spotted the suspect and alerted Shomrim.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)